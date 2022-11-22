MOD Developments Breaks Ground At Non-Profit Housing Residence: New Project to Provide Permanent Homes For Indigenous Men Experiencing Homelessness

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Yesterday, leading Toronto real estate developer, MOD Developments, celebrated its official groundbreaking to mark the start of construction for a new non-profit housing residence that will serve Indigenous men experiencing homelessness. OPTrust, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, has contributed to the project as an investment partner.

The future residence will be operated by Na-Me-Res, a registered charitable organization dedicated to providing outreach, temporary, transitional, and permanent housing to Indigenous men in Toronto and additional support services to the broader Indigenous population.

"This journey began back in 2019," says Gary Switzer, CEO of MOD Developments. "As part of the zoning approvals for our residential development at 55 Charles Street East, we proposed the purchase of 218 Carlton Street with the aim of creating non-profit housing. The city accepted our proposal, and we were thrilled when they ultimately chose Na-Me-Res to operate the residence. At MOD Developments, we deeply believe in the concept of complete communities and the provision of housing for everyone is fundamental. That we can accomplish this by preserving a heritage house and creating new housing in a sustainable way through renovation is an additional benefit."

The new project is located at 218 Carlton Street, Toronto in the historic Cabbagetown neighbourhood and will consist of the renovation of an 1877 Victorian mansion. Previously used as office space, once completed the building will feature multi-unit bachelor and one-bedroom apartments.

"This new supportive housing project is a great example of the important work being done by community groups and builders in Ontario," said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in his address at the ceremony. "I trust that once complete, it will be an important addition to Toronto's housing stock and a critical resource for Indigenous men in need of a safe and supportive home."

In Toronto, Canada's largest urban centre, 15 percent of people experiencing homelessness are Indigenous, despite making up only 0.5 percent of the city's population.

"I am committed to getting housing built as quickly as possible. One of the key objectives of the City's HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan is to enhance partnerships with Indigenous community partners," said Mayor John Tory. "The new affordable homes at 218 Carlton Street are a good example of the city working with the Indigenous community to deliver Indigenous-led solutions. What is unique about this project is its strong private sector partner. I want to thank MOD Developments for their shared commitment to supporting housing needs for Indigenous residents in transferring the property in full."

"Miigwech (thank you) to MOD Developments for funding this re-development. Helping homeless Indigenous men with affordable housing is a dire need in Toronto," said Steve Teekens, Executive Director of Na-Me-Res.

MOD Developments' commitment is to renovate the property and then convey the finished building to the City of Toronto upon completion, which is currently slated for early 2024. Photos of the event are available upon request.

About MOD Developments Inc.

Founded in 2009, MOD Developments is one of Toronto's preeminent development firms committed to paying homage to our city's rich cultural and architectural heritage, while building sophisticated residences of the future. Purveyors of design excellence, MOD specializes in high-density development with a focus on heritage preservation, sustainable construction practices and city-building. MOD has won several industry awards (including multiple BILD Project of the Year wins) and currently has multiple high-rise projects in Toronto collectively representing over 2,800 homes. For more information, please visit https://www.moddevelopments.com/.

About Na-Me-Res. (Native Men's Residence)

Na-Me-Res is a not-for-profit that helps homeless indigenous men in Toronto. Founded in 1985, they provide outreach, shelter, housing, skills training, and cultural reconnection. It is a uniquely indigenous approach to taking care of the whole person. For more information, please visit https://www.nameres.org

SOURCE MOD Developments Inc.

For further information: Andrea Gambardella, ORA Creative Agency, 647 - 988 - 1712, [email protected]