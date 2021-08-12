Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement with Coinstream to Provide Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Encore Ventures Inc ("Coinstream") to provide fiat-to-crypto on-ramp services to its users on goCoinstream.com .

Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINCEN compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to Coinstream, allowing individuals on goCoinstream.com to purchase Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly and securely with credit and debit cards.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Coinstream team to provide its clients with the Mobilum fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution" said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki.

Coinstream CEO and Founder Michael Vogel commented, "Our brand is built on trust and commitment to customers. Payment processing for Bitcoin companies has been a major challenge for years, and Mobilum not only offers a superior solution, it also leads the market with low processing fees and great customer service. Integrating Mobilum into Coinstream allows us to pass on these savings to customers, and offer a better user experience."

Michael Vogel, a director of the Company, is also the CEO of Coinstream, however the Company and Coinstream are not considered related parties within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holds in Special Transactions.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com .

About Encore Ventures Inc ("Coinstream")

Coinstream offers a quick and easy checkout to buy cryptocurrencies using Visa and Mastercard (debit, credit and prepaid cards), and Apply Pay across the USA. The Coinstream team are passionate and experienced crypto leaders dedicated to making buying Bitcoin fast and easy. We stand out by offering very responsive support as well as 24/7 live chat right on our website. Learn more at goCoinstream.com.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

For further information: please contact Ben Shamsian, Vice President, Investor Relations - Lytham Partners, (646) 829-9701 or via email at [email protected]

