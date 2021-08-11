Mobilum Technologies Awarded Payment Institution License and Announces Record Monthly Total Transaction Volume of CAD $5.3M in July

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has generated a record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $5.3 million in July 2021, which represents 30% month over month growth from the previous month.

Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki, commented: "We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Mobilum Pay LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mobilum OÜ, has also been issued a Payment Institution License in Poland registered under ID MIP118/2021.

The registration allows Mobilum to engage in the following activities in Poland:

Accept cash deposits and make cash withdrawals from a payment account Execution of payment transactions Issuance of payment instruments such as debit and credit cards Money remittance and transfer services

"We are pleased to complete our first step to becoming an Electronic Money Institution by registering as a Payment Institution License in Poland," said Kaszycki. "With this first phase of the process completed, the next step is to become a National Payment Institution which will allow Mobilum to engage in worldwide activities."

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com .

For further information: Ben Shamsian, Vice President, Investor Relations - Lytham Partners, (646) 829-9701 or via email at [email protected]

