Mobile Technology to Drive Profitability and Digital Transformation of Trucking Fleets

Flexibility, future-proofing, and external partners to help optimize mobile fleet offerings and deliver greater customer value, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- As digital transformation takes hold in the trucking industry, fleet managers are turning to mobile technology to build intelligent, efficient, and scalable fleets. Faster cellular data networks, GPS location applications, and powerful smartphones and tablets are being pressed into service to address numerous business requirements including driver safety, superior operational efficiency, higher profits, and compliance with government mandates. Fleet owners that understand the importance of this digital transformation are partnering with mobility experts that can aid in the decision-making process and expedite solution implementation.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, New Table Stakes in Trucking: Optimizing Fleets with Mobile Technology presents the analyses of thought leaders from the trucking industry. They participated in Frost & Sullivan's Virtual Think Tank to discuss the solutions being implemented, challenges being neutralized, and the lessons being learned. Businesses can benchmark against these shared insights and use this summary to strategize, navigate change, and improve performance.

To download the complimentary thought leadership paper, please visit:

http://frost.ly/4p6.

"An issue that has proved problematic for fleet managers is the lack of internal expertise regarding mobile technology and the accompanying inability to plan, deploy, and manage optimal, integrated solutions," explained Jeanine Sterling, Industry Director | Information and Communication and Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "Outside partners can provide that expertise and are becoming increasingly crucial to successful implementations. When evaluating potential mobility partners, thought leaders recommend looking for industry-specific knowledge, technology roadmap support, device lifecycle management capabilities, and a commitment to ongoing R&D."

"Stratix is the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility managed service provider in North America," noted Elizabeth Klingseisen, SVP Marketing at Stratix. "We use our 35+ years of expertise to create SmartMobile services to plan, procure, provision, manage, and support the mobile ecosystems of our customers. We bring extensive market knowledge, flexibility, a top-tier partner ecosystem, and an end-to-end solution portfolio for fleet organizations that need support in designing, implementing, and managing a winning mobile strategy."

An external mobility partner like Stratix brings a host of other advantages to the table, including:

Broad experience in mobile device lifecycle management. This highly specialized skill set helps the fleet team save costs and achieve higher efficiencies.

A proprietary asset management portal with 360-degree visibility into the entire fleet of mobile assets, enabling better analytics and control over the total cost of ownership.

Integration expertise. The right partner recognizes the need for unified, integrated solutions and the architecture that makes them possible.

A big picture view of mobile possibilities, with expertise across the fleet spectrum (cab, forklift, yard truck).

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

P: +1 210 348 10 12

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

