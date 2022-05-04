Mobile and Autonomous Scanning Systems Key to Modernizing Security Screening and Detection Platforms

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/796

"The growth in traveler numbers following the lift of travel restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic globally continues to place pressure on border organizations to manage threats and screen people and goods," noted Aravind Srimoolanathan, Industry Analyst, Security at Frost & Sullivan. "The continued risk of cross-border terrorism and crime demands higher passenger screening levels and contraband goods detection. This will drive demand for more innovative screening and detection solutions."

Srimoolanathan added: "The security industry is witnessing rapid shifts in technology innovation and adoption rates due to dynamic and asymmetric threats and their propagation in physical and digital domains. Security agencies will increasingly seek more integrated platforms to meet current operational needs and improve detection efficiency and collaboration across other security stakeholders within ports of entry."

To capitalize on the industry demand, market participants should focus on:

Lease/rental model for security screening and detection solutions: They can expand their services with the lease/rental business model of their equipment through local partnerships with distributors, security contractors, and event management organizations.

Mobile autonomous scanning systems for security screening and detection solutions: Businesses should invest in R&D and pilot programs to capitalize on future opportunities through proven solutions and liaise with regional think tanks to understand the market opportunities and demand for such solutions.

Managed services business model for security screening and detection solutions: Industry participants should establish alliances with governments to provide effective solutions and operational support services that fill security capability gaps.

