MOBIA Welcomes Senior Security Consultant, Jamie McMurray

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is excited to welcome Jamie McMurray as Senior Security Consultant. In this role, Jamie will focus on helping customers with the development of security services concentrating on DevOps modernization, driving better organizational and situational awareness through security analytics and achieving service delivery model enhancements through best practice design and deployment.

For over 15 years, Jamie has worked in a range of IT Security roles from professional services to operations -- allowing him to garner a unique perspective on how security architecture and operations interact and work together. "In each customer engagement, I focus on bridging the gap between what architecture wants to create and how operations will actually make use of the tools," said McMurray. "It is extremely important to me that my customers derive optimal value from each security investment -- to achieve this, we need to align business goals and identify gaps in operational processes so that we can introduce technologies that actually address their needs."

Joining the MOBIA team was a no brainer for Jamie. "Every person I have met at MOBIA is brilliant at what they do. There is a deep bench of automation and development experts to partner and brainstorm with," said McMurray. "The ability to bring forth such strong modern development and automation practices and approaches to the security space is exciting. We have the ability to truly partner with customers and catapult them into their next phase of security infrastructure."

Jamie's drive to help customers achieve an "ah-ha" moment -- where they connect the dots on how leveraging technology can help them solve a challenge, is one of the many reasons he is an ideal fit for MOBIA. "We are thrilled that Jamie has joined us," said VP of Western North America, Chris Peerless, "He has a unique ability to be able to seamlessly connect the business needs of the customer with their technical needs, all while instilling confidence and trust along the way. Jamie embodies what it means to be part of MOBIA -- he is passionate about technology, focused on making someone else's day better and a true team player."

