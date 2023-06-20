MOBIA Welcomes Rob Burke as Enterprise Account Executive in Atlantic Canada

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator, welcomes Rob Burke as Enterprise Account Executive for Atlantic Canada. Burke joins MOBIA with years of experience in customer relationship management in the cybersecurity and IT space. Supporting the company's growing business in Atlantic Canada, he will continue to leverage his ability to forge lasting relationships rooted in trust across all levels of client organizations.

For more than 15 years, Burke has partnered with clients to identify effective and innovative solutions to address their IT and cybersecurity challenges. Most recently, Burke held the role of Territory Account Manager at SonicWall Inc. for five years. During his time with the company, he became a trusted advisor to his clients, expertly recommending cybersecurity solutions to meet their strategic needs. Prior to this, he was the Territory Manager at Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, for five years and an Account Manager at Softchoice, a software-focused IT solutions provider, for two years. "I'm thrilled to become a member of the dynamic team at MOBIA," said Burke. "As a supplier, I've watched Rob Lane and Mike Reeves transform the company from a small Nova Scotia-based firm into a national value-added solutions provider. I have a lot of respect for Rob and Mike and was honoured when they asked me to join their team."

MOBIA's continued growth and its customer-centric focus were important considerations that influenced Burke's decision to join its talented team. "One of the things that inspired me most about MOBIA is its team's consultative approach to working with customers, helping them overcome business challenges with innovative, best-in-class technology systems and solutions," said Burke. "I'm excited to work alongside this talented team and to contribute to the company's future growth."

"Rob's years of experience, particularly in cybersecurity and relationship management make him a wonderful fit for MOBIA," said Chris Peerless, Vice President, Canada. "For years we've been a leading integrator of infrastructure and cloud solutions in Atlantic Canada, implementing solutions that drive transformative change for our customers. With our expansion across the country over the last 3 years, we have made major investments in cybersecurity, and I am confident that Rob will help us bring these solutions to more customers across Atlantic Canada."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: To learn more about MOBIA contact Nicole Murphy at [email protected]