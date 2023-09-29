MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. honoured to retain a position on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured a position on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a third consecutive year.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 152%.

"As organizations work to stay ahead of their business challenges, our team at MOBIA remains focused on providing unparalleled support to our customers and partners as they navigate transformation initiatives. With a strong foundation built on four pillars–People, Process, Technology, and Culture–we have been able to deliver this level of service and expertise consistently over the years," said Michael Reeves, President at MOBIA. "With the rapid evolution of technology, the economy, and our clients' businesses maintaining our customer focus and remaining connected to these pillars empowers us to continue to grow and evolve as a company."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

