MOBIA Technology Innovations Announces Jessie Flynn as Account Executive

Flynn brings more than a decade of sales and consulting experience in the IT and services industry, most recently as a National Cloud and Services Specialist at Avaya. She has acquired a deep understanding in Enterprise Cloud Solutions, IT Managed Services and Digital Transformation Projects. Flynn focuses on consulting with clients to adopt innovative technologies and processes to drive business outcomes. "Joining MOBIA is the perfect fit for me – MOBIA has everything I'm looking for to deliver on my client's business needs," said Flynn. "I look forward to using my skills, experience and creativity in complex solutions where technology, time and commercial considerations are at play to help propel businesses into their next phase of digital growth."

MOBIA's reputation with partners and existing clients played a large role in Flynn's decision, but it was meeting the MOBIA team that sealed the deal. "I cannot put into words how warm and welcoming every person I have met at MOBIA is – each of them have made me feel so comfortable," remarked Flynn. "It is unmistakable that they share the same energy and positive vibe with their clients – it's their secret sauce – and I'm excited to now be part of it."

Flynn's passion for mentoring new grads, particularly women, interested in or entering the field of technology is one example of how her personal approach aligns directly with MOBIA. "We are thrilled to have Jessie join the Ontario team," said Andrew Gnoinski, Director of Sales in Ontario. "Jessie brings

creativity and tenacity to the MOBIA team and with her unique perspective she will support our initiatives and engagements across Canada."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a Canadian Business Systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: To learn more about MOBIA, contact Chris Peerless, [email protected]

