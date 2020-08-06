MOBIA Recognizes Need for Innovative Justice & Public Safety IT Solutions Across North America

Brings on Expert Dan Thomson to Deliver

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA is thrilled to announce Dan Thomson joining to service the Justice & Public Safety market in North America. Dan joins the MOBIA team as Justice & Public Safety Practice Lead, responsible for working with Emergency Management, Police, Courts, and Corrections clients to drive highly specialized technology transformation initiatives.

With over 35 years in senior IT consulting leadership roles, Dan brings a strong track record of developing and delivering customized software solutions and providing strategic direction to highly regulated industries, including Government and Healthcare. For the past decade, he has exclusively focused on Justice & Public Safety across Canada and the US. Dan has developed a robust understanding of the unique challenges the industry faces by collaborating closely with his clients and being actively involved in industry associations and conferences. "I have a real drive for understanding business problems and providing practical and innovative IT solutions," said Thomson. "My background in IT solution delivery and project management, combined with my intimate understanding and passion for Justice & Public Safety, helps me ensure I'm offering credible guidance to my clients."

Working with a company that places the same value on building collaborative customer relationships, creating innovative IT solutions and being nimble in its approach is part of what inspired Dan to work with MOBIA. "From leadership down, everyone I've met at MOBIA is passionate about working with clients to solve their challenges through creative solutions tailored to their specific needs," said Thomson. "I love that MOBIA is large enough to take on significant, meaningful projects across North America but small enough to remain nimble and empowering."

"Dan is a leader in the Justice & Public Safety IT solutions space," said Chris Peerless, Vice President Western North America. "He has a gift for understanding complex and unique needs of these highly specialized clients and partnering with them to design, develop, implement and support solutions. I'm honoured that Dan has decided to work with MOBIA and know that collectively we can have a profound impact on Justice & Public Safety across North America."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: Chris Peerless, [email protected]

Related Links

https://mobia.io/

