MOBIA Receives Innovation Solutions Canada Funding for SurgeCon

Emergency Department Flow App Uniquely Suited to Support COVID-19 Efforts

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - MOBIA announced receiving federal funding through Innovation Solutions Canada for SurgeCon, an Emergency Department (ED) flow solution app. The funding was awarded under the non-medical category of innovations designed to address public health challenges presented by COVID-19 and future public health emergencies.

SurgeCon is a revolutionary ED flow software platform that manages surge in the ED through actively tracking patient volumes, acuity, and availability of healthcare resources. It is the only solution that utilizes real-time surge protocol algorithms to instantly notify clinicians and healthcare administrators with individual, specific instructions/tasks to complete based on situational changes. Ultimately allowing for improved flow and capacity within the ED and across departments.

How SurgeCon can Help Combat COVID-19

SurgeCon aids healthcare organizations, public health units and provincial and national case management groups in addressing unique challenges brought forth by COVID-19. In hospitals, SurgeCon can be used for COVID-19 operations planning to decrease the risk of transmission and manage the flow of patients through the ED or COVID testing center. Healthcare facilities can enable immediate alerts between the ED and intensive care unit when a patient is identified as requiring testing and isolation, helping to address patient and staff safety by triggering the appropriate safety protocols.

Public health units and provincial and national case management teams can benefit from receiving real-time data from the frontlines pertaining to COVID-19 cases within a hospital's ER or testing facilities. This data can be fed directly into early warning systems. SurgeCon can power public websites and portals with data on current ER wait times and direct members of the public to alternative locations with greater capacity and lower wait times, helping to manage the flow in the hospital and lowering the chance of unnecessary exposure for both patients and healthcare workers. SurgeCon alerts capacity and risk levels, can be made in real-time to first responders (EMS) allowing for load balancing and case isolation across acute care facilities.

"We are honoured to be included in a prestigious group of technologies that have received funding to advance efforts around COVID-19 management in Canada," said Rob Lane, CEO, MOBIA. "As a technology company, we believe that intelligent software has a role to play in aiding our incredible healthcare workers as they tirelessly battle the pandemic on the frontlines. SurgeCon is uniquely positioned to help them not only manage flow, resourcing and isolation tracing, but improve patient experience during a time of high stress and increased anxiety."

Through the Innovation Solutions Canada grant, SurgeCon is now available for hospitals across Canada to pilot. If you are interested in learning how SurgeCon can work in your facility, click here.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io

