MOBIA Proudly Secures a Position on The Globe and Mail's Fourth-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MOBIA Retains its Distinction as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022, Based on its Verified Three-Year Revenue Growth of 152%.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. announced today that it has been recognized for its sustained growth by the Globe and Mail, ranking number 248 on the publication's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2022. Achieving sustained growth in unprecedented times, the companies ranked on Canada's Top Growing Companies list are leaders in their industries and are independently-owned and managed, with revenues over $2 million.

2022 Top Growing Companies (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)

Led by a mission to connect communities–and those who serve them–through technology, MOBIA has achieved remarkable growth over its 36-year history. From its roots as a telecommunications equipment provider, the company grew to become a leading Process and Engineering and Design firm in the Service Provider market as well as a leading systems integrator with a reputation of excellence and innovation. In response to the changing IT landscape, MOBIA has created one-of-a-kind solutions for countless clients, helping them achieve their goals focusing on people, process, culture, and technology on their transformation journey. Remarkably, the company is equally focused on creating a positive working culture for its talented team as it is on being a strong partner to its customers.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievements by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies completed an in-depth application process, demonstrating that they fulfill the program's specific requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"MOBIA is honoured to be ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Mike Reeves, President, MOBIA Technology Innovations. "Being recognized by The Globe and Mail for our sustained growth for a second time is a testament to the success of our team's unique approach to Service Provider Services, IT systems integrations and digital transformation initiatives. I am constantly impressed by the level of innovation in each of the initiatives our talented teams undertake, and I'm proud to see how these initiatives empower our clients to reach their full potential. I look forward to celebrating many more achievements like this one with this remarkable team of professionals."

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and can be found online here.

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: about MOBIA, contact Nicole Murphy at [email protected]