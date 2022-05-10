MOBIA Proud to be Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2022

Over its 36-year history, MOBIA has continuously fulfilled its mission to keep communities, and those who serve them, connected through technology. Starting out as telecommunications equipment provider, the company expanded into the broader IT space with an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Agile and responsive to customers' needs and the changing IT landscape, MOBIA has helped countless organizations achieve growth through successful digital transformations. In addition to being a strong partner to its customers, the company prides itself on creating a positive working culture for its growing team of talented professionals.

"Now in its 29th year, the Best Managed program seeks to recognize companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. They maintained an unwavering dedication to their core purpose, enhancing client relationships and cultivating a healthy corporate culture."

Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian‑owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies, and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"MOBIA is thrilled to be named among Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2022," said Mike Reeves, President, MOBIA Technology Innovations. "Receiving this award for a second time is a testament to our team's continued resilience, innovation, and commitment to our customers' success. I am proud of the work this amazing team continues to do, empowering organizations to reach their full potential through transformative technology and systems integrations. More importantly, I am proud of the amazing company culture we've created together."

"CIBC is a proud sponsor of Canada's Best Managed Companies, which celebrates leading organizations that are building a better future for our country," said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "Despite the rapidly changing business landscape and the impact of COVID on the economy these winners continue to successfully deliver innovative solutions for longer term growth and investment."

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award, like MOBIA, will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

