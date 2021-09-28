MOBIA named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe & Mail's 2021 Rankings

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. Having already been acknowledged as one of Canada's Best Managed companies earlier this year, the MOBIA leadership team is incredibly proud of the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to one another -- and their customers -- that the entire team possesses.

"It is no secret that our sustained growth and financial success is a direct result of the dedication and passion of each person on this team. We have never been focused on the bottom line -- we have always been driven to do right by our customers, and one another, and believed that financial success would follow," said Mike Reeves, President, MOBIA. "This award avers that approach works. Not only does it foster growth, but it creates an environment that employees and customers alike genuinely enjoy and thrive in. I have always been proud of the MOBIA team, but I am exceptionally proud of the resilience they have shown over the last 18 months."

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite Canadian systems integrator and consists of five business units to deliver outcome-based technology solutions: Broadband and Wireless, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services. Whether you are launching a new product or service, or modernizing an existing one, MOBIA focuses first on the business objectives of our clients and works to operationalize new technologies and processes that drive business agility and efficiency. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: Media contact information: Nicole Murphy, National Director of Marketing, MOBIA, [email protected], (778) 378-8707

Related Links

https://mobia.io/

