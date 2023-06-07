MOBIA Honoured to be Named 2023 Canada Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Dartmouth-based Business Recognized by Security Operations Leader

DARTMOUTH, NS, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. has been named Arctic Wolf's Canada Regional Partner of the Year for 2023. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

"MOBIA is extremely grateful to receive the Canadian Partner of the Year award from Arctic Wolf and we believe that we are just getting started. Our partnership has been embraced coast to coast at MOBIA, with customers from Halifax to Vancouver transforming their cybersecurity with Arctic Wolf's world-class solution," said Chris Peerless, Vice President at MOBIA. "As Cybersecurity continues to be top of mind for our customers, and threat vectors become more sophisticated, the leading expertise MOBIA and our customers receive from Arctic Wolf is second to none. We could not be happier and have plans to continue to invest in this partnership, especially as the demand for cybersecurity grows while professionals in this field are in short supply."

Celebrating their sixth year, The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

A leading integrator of enterprise technology solutions, MOBIA specializes in Broadband and Wireless Services (BWS), cybersecurity, and digital transformation for organizations across industries. Built on a culture of innovation and agility, the company provides the expertise to help customers adapt to the rapidly changing IT landscape. MOBIA's partnerships with leading solutions providers support its commitment to tailoring best-in-class solutions for customers across North America.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community has demonstrated their commitment to security operations and embraced our vision of ending cyber risk for all, enabling them to play a vital role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, senior vice president, global channels, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

Additional Resources

For more information about MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc., please visit www.mobia.io.

For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com .

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

For further information: about MOBIA, contact Nicole Murphy at [email protected]