MOBIA Honoured to be Awarded Canada's Best Managed Companies

What began as a small team of six in Nova Scotia thirty-five years ago has evolved to a team of over 500 across Canada today. From the start, MOBIA's mission has been to keep communities, and those that serve them, better connected via technology. Approaching every interaction through the interconnected lens of people, culture, process, and technology, MOBIA has helped organizations through their digital transformation continuum. MOBIA's unwavering commitment to customers and partners, coupled with continuous innovation, has always set them apart and continues to propel them forward.

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

"MOBIA is honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies – it is an amazing accomplishment for us," Mike Reeves, President, MOBIA. "This accolade affirms that when you build a team of intelligent, passionate, curious people and empower them to work hand in hand with customers and partners to solve complex problems – and not focus on the profits – success is inevitable. I am proud of the MOBIA team and their unwavering commitment to our customers, partners and most of all, one another – this award belongs to them."

"CIBC is proud to be a sponsor of Canada's Best Managed Companies, which celebrates the tremendous achievements of our country's leading organizations across a wide array of industries", said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "And in light of this past year, these winners were not only able to weather the immediate challenges of the pandemic, but in this new disruptive environment were able to set a course for future growth and investment."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite Canadian systems integrator and consists of five business units to deliver outcome-based technology solutions: Broadband and Wireless Services, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services. Whether you are launching a new product or service, or modernizing an existing one, MOBIA focuses first on the business objectives of our clients and works to operationalize new technologies and processes that drive business agility and efficiency. To learn more, visit MOBIA.io

ABOUT CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

