MOBIA Health Innovations appoints Bonnie Cochrane as new Business Development Executive

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mobia Health Innovations, a Canadian software as a service (SaaS) solution on a mission to improve wait times in healthcare, welcomes Bonnie Cochrane RN, MSc, CHE as Business Development Executive. In this newly established role, Cochrane is responsible for expanding the impact of Mobia Health Innovations solutions nationally and internationally. Leading the effort to leverage and expand the company's relationships, she will work closely with healthcare leaders to transform the patient journey with Mobia Health's innovative technology solutions.

Mobia Health Bonnie Cochrane (CNW Group/Mobia Health Innovations)

With 40 years of experience in healthcare—most recently as General Manager at Huron Canada—Cochrane brings extensive expertise in Clinical Care, Clinical Research, Population Health Outcomes Research, Executive Leadership in eHealth, Leadership Coaching and Consulting. Driven by a passion for improving healthcare, Cochrane is committed to leveraging innovation to create a better experience for patients, physicians, and staff. "I'm proud to join MOBIA Health Innovations," said Cochrane. "We have a tremendous opportunity to use technology to address critical challenges in healthcare, including access to care, wait times, Alternate Level of Care (ALC), and appropriateness of care."

Mobia Health's innovative technology, commitment to continuous improvement, and its focus on tackling the pain points in healthcare by partnering with clinicians were important considerations for Cochrane. "Even before I joined MOBIA, I was impressed with the team's dedication to working directly with clinicians to co-create solutions that transform the patient journey," said Cochrane. "I believe this collaboration between technologists and healthcare professionals is the key to creating and sustaining better health systems. I'm looking forward to bringing our company's evidence-informed solutions to Canada and beyond."

"We are thrilled to welcome Bonnie to Mobia Health," said Rob Lane, CEO. "The depth and breadth of her experience in healthcare give her a unique perspective of the most pressing pain points in patient care. Equally important, she is an accomplished leader with a strong reputation of leading teams to successfully execute transformational change initiatives."

ABOUT MOBIA HEALTH INNOVATIONS

Mobia Health Innovations, a Canadian Software as a Service (SaaS) company, creates innovative technology solutions to streamline the patient journey in healthcare settings. Focused on reducing wait times, enabling equitable care, and ensuring appropriate utilization of critical resources, Mobia Health partners with clinicians to transform health systems with a configurable, cloud-based product. To learn more, visit MobiaHealth.io.

SOURCE Mobia Health Innovations

For further information: To learn more about Mobia Health Innovations contact Nicole Murphy at [email protected]