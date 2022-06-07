MOBIA Appoints New VP Strategic Initiatives and VP Operations

Moving into the role of VP Strategic Initiatives, David Carrigan was formerly the VP Operations at MOBIA. Having supported operations during a time of tremendous growth for MOBIA, Carrigan brings valuable experience working across the company's business and operational units to drive improvements in the way services are delivered to customers. Drawing on this experience in his new role, he will focus on technologies, tools, and processes to support MOBIA's continued growth while ensuring existing customers continue to experience the level of service excellence to which they are accustomed. "The single constant in my career has been change," said Carrigan. "I've spent a significant portion of my career helping my customers manage and adapt to change. Now I have the opportunity to turn my focus internally and do the same for MOBIA. I am excited about this new challenge and honoured by the trust placed in me by Rob Lane and Mike Reeves in this new role and grateful for the tremendous support of my colleagues. When I first considered joining MOBIA, I consulted a mentor of mine who advised "Go have some fun." I'm happy I took his advice."

Formerly VP of Employee Development, Nea Publicover brings 20 years of experience working in several different roles at MOBIA. With firsthand experience working with departments across the organization, Publicover possesses a deep understanding of MOBIA's operations and experience as a senior leader. In her new role as VP Operations, she will continue to work with the Employee Development Team as a strategic partner while also working with the IT Professional Services teams to support them as they offer customized Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Transformation Services, and Managed Services to MOBIA customers. "I look forward to working closely with David Carrigan in his new role as VP of Strategic Initiatives," said Publicover. "I am grateful to have his support and to be surrounded by kind, knowledgeable colleagues, and leaders at MOBIA. I am humbled by the trust and support of Mike Reeves and Rob Lane; their guidance through the years has allowed me the space to keep learning and evolving every day."

"We are thrilled to have Dave and Nea move into these exciting new roles at MOBIA," said Rob Lane, CEO. "With proven track records of supporting our company's rapid growth through strategic leadership, they bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new roles. Their unwavering commitment to offering service excellence to customers and building a positive working culture is essential for our continued growth."

MOBIA, the leading full-suite Canadian systems integrator and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies , helps businesses foster connection and realize their full potential through digital transformation.

