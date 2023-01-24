MOBI724 APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOS), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, today announced the appointment Jacques Coté as new Chief Financial officer.

"Jacques brings a long career of achievements and a wealth of knowledge the financial and accounting sectors to our company. I had the privilege of collaborating with him on the Certified Management Accountants of Canada (CMA) and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA) boards for many years. He is a true professional and a great team player. He has been on the board of the company as well over the past 5 years. I am very excited to welcome Jacques to the team," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724.

"On behalf of the board of directors and all the team at Mobi724, I want to thank Mathieu for his contributions to the company. Mathieu joined us as CFO at a very challenging time as over the past 2 years going through the COVID challenges and more. We appreciate all his hard work, dedication, and support throughout his tenure. We wish Mathieu all the best in his future endeavors."

"I have been a Board member of the company over the past 5 years and will extend my contribution to this new role. I want to thank Mathieu for his contribution over the past 3 years," said Jacques Coté.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Make Every Transaction An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item' Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

For further information: Investor Relations: For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact: Marcel Vienneau, CEO, Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc., [email protected]