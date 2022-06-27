MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - bioMérieux, a major player in the field of in vitro diagnostics, is proud to announce that the 80 employees of its Canadian subsidiary have been honored by obtaining the medal of the National Assembly awarded for their distinguished commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition is given by Mrs. Marwah Rizqy, Member of Parliament for St-Laurent and Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

The bioMérieux Canada team remained true to its commitment towards public health by ensuring the installation of the BIOFIRE® systems in record time. The team traveled across Canada despite the sanitary restrictions to ensure adequate user training and was able to demonstrate agility and innovation in the management of the supply chain and in the adaptability of all of its operations in order to guarantee the availability of reagents, thus supporting doctors in the implementation of an effective response, from the start of the pandemic. More than 170 BIOFIRE® systems, including 38 in Quebec, have been installed across Canada, thus equipping hospitals with modern, high-performance devices.

The automation of these devices as well as the low technical time required has served remote regions particularly well, meeting the needs of the most vulnerable populations with reliable and rapid diagnostic solutions. From Yukon to the Magdalen Islands, to Northern Ontario, via Saguenay Lac St-Jean and various major cities in Canada, bioMérieux teams have indeed responded to their fellow citizens.

"It is with great pleasure that I present the medal of the National Assembly to bioMérieux." says St-Laurent MP, Marwah Rizqy. "While the whole world was paralyzed by the pandemic, the organization gave its all in order to maintain an exemplary standard of service and put itself in solution mode. When facing adversity, bioMérieux innovates and shows audacity. Congratulations to the company and employees for their extraordinary dedication."

"We are extremely grateful to receive this distinction from Mrs. Rizqy," said Julie Émond, Vice-President and General Manager at bioMérieux Canada. "It is also important for us to recognize the hard work of bioMérieux Canada employees, who have worked tirelessly, including evenings and weekends at the expense of their own families, to support the great demand for tests detecting COVID-19. We are proud of our contribution during the pandemic and confident that BIOFIRE's respiratory panel syndromic approach will have a positive impact in the future as COVID-19 becomes part of the next seasons of respiratory infection." she concluded.

"bioMérieux's expertise has been in great demand over the past two years in the fight against COVID-19. I would like to thank you for your contribution and wish you an excellent 30th anniversary." says Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

