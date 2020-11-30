MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada partner to empower the next generation of girls

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada announced a three-year partnership that will be dedicated to empowering girls ages 6 to 29 within the community. Through MLSE LaunchPad, a Sport For Development facility located downtown Toronto where youth use sport to recognize and reach their potential, the girls will be given a safe space to engage in quality sport and life skills programming.

"Gender equity is a cornerstone of our work at MLSE Foundation" said Tanya Mruck, Executive Director, MLSE Foundation and MLSE LaunchPad. "We are thrilled to partner with Penny Appeal Canada in a shared vision to remove systemic barriers and create innovative solutions for girls to reach their potential."

"Our goal has always been to have a 50/50 balance between international and domestic impact. Our partnership with MLSE Foundation shows our commitment towards this and we're excited to empower girls to unlock their hidden talent" said Talha Ahmed, CEO for Penny Appeal Canada. "Thank you to both teams at MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada for their hard work in finding a program that will leave a lasting impact across the communities we support."

Creating positive sport experiences for girls has benefits far beyond the playing field. The goal of the girls programming at MLSE LaunchPad is to foster an environment that inspires long term engagement in sport while developing life skills to support positive mental health, academic engagement and work readiness. Throughout the three-year partnership, MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada will positively impact the lives of over 6,000 girls.

This winter season, Penny Appeal Canada is also working closely with MLSE Foundation for their Cold Days, Warm Hearts winter campaign, which provides families across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Edmonton, Fort McMurray, and Calgary with warm winter meals, winter apparel shopping sprees and winter care kits. MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada are giving 40 families across the GTA with shopping sprees where they can purchase the winter apparel they need for the upcoming cold months.

MLSE Foundation and Penny Appeal Canada will begin the girls-focused programming January 2021.

About MLSE Foundation:

MLSE Foundation is an organization built on the belief that sport has the power to change the world. With the support of Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC, we invest in programs, organizations and communities to empower the next generation to use sport to recognize and reach their potential. Since launching in December 2009, MLSE Foundation has invested more than $35 million into Ontario communities. We fight to provide equitable access to sport and opportunity on the playing field that leads to success and opportunity off the playing field. We know that by changing the game, we can change the future. Visit mlsefoundation.org for more information and follow @MLSEFoundation on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Penny Appeal Canada:

Penny Appeal Canada is a relief and development organization with a really BIG vision for the world. We want to create the best societies we can and break the cycles of need and poverty for good. That's a huge goal so we have become adept at turning small change into a BIG DIFFERENCE. Since launching in Canada in 2019, PAC has committed itself to supporting families at home and abroad. Visit pennyappeal.ca for more information and follow @pennyappealca on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

