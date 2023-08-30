MKODO, A POLLARD BANKNOTE COMPANY, SHORTLISTED IN TWO CATEGORIES AT SBC AWARDS 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its subsidiary mkodo Limited ("mkodo"), an award-winning B2B supplier of mobile and front-end technology to the iGaming and lottery industry, has been shortlisted in two categories at the prestigious SBC Awards 2023: Employer of the Year and Innovation in Mobile.

This is mkodo's first time being shortlisted in the Employer of the Year category, which comes after being named as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in the U.K. by the renowned Sunday Times earlier this year. mkodo puts great importance on providing a working environment that fosters creativity, flexibility, and innovation for its teams and is proud to be recognised by SBC as one of the leading employers in the industry. mkodo's nomination in the Innovation in Mobile category is a reflection of their commitment as a world-class provider of customer-facing mobile apps for the lottery, betting, and gaming sectors. Since its inception, mkodo has delivered over 400 iOS and Android App Store releases earning an average iOS App Store rating of 4.8 out of 5.

"It's an honour to be recognised by SBC and the judging panel again this year, particularly as Employer of the Year," said Stuart Godfree, Managing Director, mkodo. "We've worked hard to provide our employees with an environment that lets them thrive, and being shortlisted reinforces this fact. We are also thrilled to again be named in the competitive Innovation in Mobile category. It's a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm our teams have shown in delivering best-in-class apps, web and digital UX, as well as products and experiences to our partners and their players across the globe."

"Pollard Banknote is pleased to congratulate mkodo on its nominations in two categories at this year's SBC Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We pride ourselves on being a full-service lottery supplier, which includes digital innovations and outstanding games that excite and engage players. mkodo's stellar reputation and steady growth are key components of Pollard Banknote's ability to provide inventive products to our lottery partners."

More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend the SBC Awards, which celebrate the best in sports betting and gaming while recognizing the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers across the industry. The ceremony will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on September 21, 2023, at the beautiful Caves Codorniu.

About mkodo

mkodo, a Pollard Banknote company, is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, and based in London and Newcastle, the company has been recognised for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. mkodo is also an Associate Member of both the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

