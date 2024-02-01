mkodo--a Pollard Banknote Company--Shortlisted at the 2024 International Gaming Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company, mkodo Limited ("mkodo"), has been shortlisted in the Lottery Product of the Year category at the 2024 International Gaming Awards for its work on building state-of-the-art lottery apps for industry-leading operators. This award recognizes a company with a product that demonstrates an innovative approach, the ability to connect and engage customers, and offers the very best play experience.

Founded in 2001, mkodo has been recognized for its core strength in developing and delivering successful digital experiences to industry-leading lotteries and gaming providers across a variety of betting and gaming verticals such as sportsbook, lottery, casino, and bingo. Over the past year, mkodo has partnered with several lotteries in North America and Europe, providing operators with creative, unique, and innovative mobile gaming apps, as well as implementing its exclusive geolocation service, GeoLocs.

"mkodo is very honoured to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Lottery Product of the Year category at this year's International Gaming Awards," said Stuart Godfree, Managing Director, mkodo. "This nomination is a testament to our ability to provide innovative digital products to our lottery partners, delivering exceptional user experiences and driving player engagement."

"Pollard Banknote is thrilled that digital products from mkodo are being recognized by the International Gaming Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "As part of the Pollard Banknote family of companies, mkodo brings unrivalled expertise developing mobile and digital solutions for the lottery landscape. Their portfolio of innovative products continuously offers enhanced and robust user experiences that appeal to players and maximize revenues that support good causes."

For 17 years, the International Gaming Awards have celebrated the very best across all tiers of the gaming world, both online and retail. The awards will be held on February 5, 2024, at The Savoy hotel in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected], John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected], Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323