MK Disability Lawyers wins the 'Women-Led Business' Award at the Markham Board of Trade's 30th Annual Business Excellence Awards

The three partners at MK Disability Lawyers, Courtney Mulqueen, Rupa Karyampudi, and Leanne Goldstein , have dedicated their entire careers, spanning decades, to representing disabled clients in their long-term disability litigation. They formed MK Disability Lawyers with a shared passion and commitment to seek justice for those who have been unfairly denied disability claims.

Leanne Goldstein accepted the award on Thursday night on behalf of the firm. "Our value proposition when creating our business was to try to change the perceptions that people have of lawyers and to create a law firm that would be perceived as a place of refuge. A place where strong advocacy and empathy can co-exist. Where meaningful connection and emotional validation is the cornerstone of the client experience," said Goldstein, who sees the growing need for empathetic disability lawyers during a time when disability claims are on the rise.

MK Disability Lawyers takes a unique trauma-informed approach to advocacy. "The litigation process can be harsh, and our goal is to help our clients navigate that process while ensuring that their dignity, autonomy and mental health is preserved," says Courtney Mulqueen, partner at MK Disability Lawyers. "For me, practising law is not only about seeking justice for my clients but also about providing them with a sense of empowerment, direction and hope," says Mulqueen.

Furthering their unique approach to advocacy is the lawyers' dedication to inclusivity and diversity. "We are mindful that our clients are marginalized due to their disabilities, but they may face additional oppression as a result of intersecting identities due to gender identity, racial identity, ethnic identity, and sexual orientation. We recognize our privilege as lawyers, and we seek to use our privilege to actively advocate for those who are marginalized and oppressed in our society," says Rupa Karyampudi, partner at MK Disability Lawyers.

The women at the helm of MK Disability Lawyers credit their success to staying true to themselves and to their original purpose in creating their firm. They believe that empowering one another as women, and their employees and clients, is the key to their success.

About MK Disability Lawyers

MK Disability Lawyers is a proudly women-led law firm focusing on long-term disability litigation. Three female lawyers who prioritize empathy and compassion to serve their clients lead the firm. MK Disability Lawyers represents clients nationwide, with all types of disabilities and from a wide range of industries. Visit us online at www.mkdisabilitylawyers.com

SOURCE MK Disability Lawyers LLP

For further information: Rupa Karyampudi, Partner, [email protected], 647-697-4600