Mixologist Takuma Watanabe Hosts His First Bar Takeover In Canada

"I'm so excited to visit Canada and finally bring my cocktails to Deauville Club! I've heard amazing things about the bar scene here, and I can't wait to meet everyone and share a great night. Let's make it unforgettable," said Takuma Watanabe, owner of Martiny's and L'Americana.

Takuma Wanatabe, known for his vibrant spirit of creativity with his Japanese heritage, currently holds the title Bartender of the Year and the Best Bartender in North America 2024. Additionally, he is a semifinalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. Based in New York, Martiny's won the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in 2023 and ranks #4 on North America's 50 Best Bars and #24 on the World's Best 50 Bars in 2024.

In partnership with Campari Group Canada, experience a captivating blend of French elegance and global culinary inspiration at Deauville Club, nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant entertainment district. On February 23rd at 6 PM, Watanabe will spotlight Martiny's signature cocktail and more. This event promises more than just outstanding cocktails; every detail—from the warm hospitality to the elegant design elements and curated bar bites—has been meticulously crafted to offer an unforgettable experience.

The excitement continues on February 24th, at 6 PM, as Deauville Club invites guests to indulge in cocktails inspired by "L'Americana," where Watanabe celebrates his passion for Italian cuisine. This tantalizing cocktail menu pays homage to Italian heritage while showcasing the innovative spirit that defines this iconic New York City neighbourhood.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in an extraordinary cocktail experience at Deauville Club. To book your reservation or to learn more about the Deauville Club x Takuma Wanatabe Bar Takeover, check the website for further details at www.deauvilleclubrestaurant.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook

About Deauville Club inside Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton

Deauville Club is a French-inspired dining destination where subtle rose pink hues, mirrored accents, and acrylic screens create an elegant, dreamlike setting. Continuing the cinematic theme and Hollywood glamour, the culinary experiences will indeed evoke a sense of wonder and delight. Located inside Revery Toronto Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton is where cinematic storytelling meets refined hospitality. As part of Hilton's global lifestyle brand, Revery offers a one-of-a-kind experience in Toronto's vibrant entertainment district, blending striking design with an immersive atmosphere. This transformation into the Curio Collection by Hilton is a collaboration between local design teams and Easton's Group of Hotels, The Gupta Group, and The Gupta Family—visionaries redefining hospitality. Led by Steve Gupta, The Gupta Group is a global investment leader with 22 hotels and four in development across Ontario and Quebec, featuring top brands like Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Visit www.guptagroup.ca/ and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Expand With Joy

Expandwithjoy is an events-based agency that supports world-class chefs and mixologists in expanding their restaurants and bars internationally. Founder Joy Puja Chopra, a passionate foodie, is active in the hospitality world and has organized events for Unicef NextGen, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the American India Foundation, as well as various galas and panels on entrepreneurship and mental health. For more information and partnership opportunities, please reach out to [email protected]

