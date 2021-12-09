Mix, Mingle and Jingle This Holiday Season With the First-Ever Monkey Shoulder Whisky Brass Monkey Cocktail Mix, Created With the Legendary Cocktail Emporium in Time for the Most Festive Time of Year

Developed to create the perfect Brass Monkey signature cocktail at home, the Monkey Shoulder cocktail mix features a combination of Pickett's Medium Spicy Ginger Beer Syrup and Black Cloud Cabaret Aromatic Bitters. To make the perfect holiday cocktail, cheeky monkeys mix Monkey Shoulder Whisky, Brass Monkey Mix, soda water and a slice of fresh orange. The perfect holiday mixer for the merriest season of the year.

"The Brass Monkey Cocktail Mix simplifies the cocktail-making process for both the party hosts and cocktail enthusiasts on your list this season," comments Beth-Anne Perry, Country Marketing Director, William Grant & Sons. "With an approachable and easy-to-sip cocktail that tastes mixologist-made, it's a Monkey must-have for this holiday season."

The Mix was created exclusively by the Cocktail Emporium, Canada's go-to cocktail supply shop for industry and at-home bartenders. With three locations across Toronto and an online store with international shipping, Cocktail Emporium is known for its cool and innovative bar essentials, perfect for mixing cocktails monkey style.

"Mixing it up with the Cocktail Emporium was a natural partnership for Monkey Shoulder Whisky, a scotch whisky designed with cocktails and bar enthusiasts in mind," adds Perry. "As the go-to spot for all things cocktail, it is a perfectly epic partnership."

It's Monkey Shoulder's versatility that makes the whisky so conducive to cocktail creation. Monkey Shoulder offers a hint of zesty orange, vanilla, honey, and spiced oak followed by mellow vanilla notes with a hint of spice. The smooth, complex and fruity character is bold enough to stand out in a drink but balanced enough not to take it over – this isn't monkey business; Monkey Shoulder has been perfecting its craft for almost two decades.

Available globally with an eye-catching bottle, intriguing name, and a mischievous attitude, Monkey Shoulder created a stir as the scotch that leaps out from the whisky crowd. Monkey Shoulder is a marriage of 100% malt whisky from Speyside, Scotland. It is crafted in small batches to achieve a richer taste, and aged exclusively in first-fill Bourbon barrels for exceptional smoothness. Monkey Shoulder has received numerous accolades, including designation as Drinks International's Top Trending Scotch Whisky Brand 5 years in a row and recently taking the Gold medal at the International Spirits Competition 2021.

The Brass Monkey Mix is just one of the cocktail culture disruptions created by Monkey Shoulder Whisky for the industry and at-home bartender in mind. In addition to its curated list of Monkey Shoulder Scotch Cocktails created by globally recognized mixologists, Monkey Shoulder Whisky has nationally launched the exclusive bartending tool The Claw, hosted the Ultimate Bartending Championship in Toronto and Vancouver, and partnered with the some of the largest names in the DJ music scene, including Toronto's Skratch Bastid.

"Monkey Shoulder Whisky continues to challenge perceptions about Scotch whisky and redefine expectations for cocktails – and the holidays are the perfect time to mix, mingle and enjoy," adds Perry.

"We look forward to sharing this legendary collab with our mixing and mingling Canadians of legal drinking age this holiday season."

The Brass Monkey Mix retails for $8.95 and can be purchased online at the Cocktail Emporium website at https://bit.ly/3o4lEFB

Here's how to mix up the BRASS MONKEY!

You'll Need:

45 ml of Monkey Shoulder Whisky 15 ml Brass Monkey Cocktail Mix Bottle of soda water Fresh orange slice

How to Mix:

Start with some Festive pep in your step! Combine Monkey Shoulder Whisky and Brass Monkey Mix in a Tom Collins glass over ice. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a dehydrated or fresh orange wedge. Crank up the monkey music mixes and serve it up. Cheers & ENJOY!

For additional information about the Cocktail Emporium, please visit www.cocktailemporium.com.

For press information or images for use, please visit https://monkeyshoulderwhisky.alchemystsinc.com.

For additional information about Monkey Shoulder Whisky globally, please visit https://www.monkeyshoulder.com.

ABOUT MONKEY SHOULDER WHISKY

With an eye-catching bottle, intriguing name, and a mischievous attitude, Monkey Shoulder has created a stir as the scotch that leaps out from the whisky crowd. Monkey Shoulder is a marriage of selected 100 percent malt whisky from Speyside, Scotland. It is crafted in small batches to achieve a smoother, richer taste. The 86 proof (43% ABV) whisky is made from 100 percent malted barley – not a drop of grain is used – and aged exclusively in first-fill Bourbon barrels for exceptional smoothness. On its own, Monkey Shoulder is smooth and rich, while its versatility allows for a wide range of great tasting cocktails. Visit www.monkeyshoulder.com. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT COCKTAIL EMPORIUM

Canadian company Cocktail Emporium is a beloved bar and cocktail supply shop, and the leading destination for cool and innovative bar essentials. Drink enthusiasts can find everything they need in Toronto at the flagship Cocktail Emporium (972 Queen St. W), at Kensington Market's Cocktail Emporium (20 Kensington Ave.), at Union Station's Cocktail Emporium (61 Front St. W), or at the online store, which offers international shipping. Visit www.cocktailemporium.com .

