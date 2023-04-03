MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CANADA ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP

Andy Zylak appointed as new President of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada (MTP-CA), to continue driving growth in the Canadian market

Former MTP-CA President, Andy Fujimoto, returning to Japan to further support the growth of overseas parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC)

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada (MTP-CA) today announced that Andy Zylak has been appointed as the new President, effective April 1, 2023. MTP-CA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA). MTP-CA's former President, Atsushi "Andy" Fujimoto, will return to Japan to continue his career at MTPA's overseas parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

"I am proud to be taking on the role of President of MTP-CA, and am delighted to continue working on behalf of Canadian patients who are struggling with serious and debilitating diseases, such as ALS," said Andy Zylak, President, MTP-CA. "Canada represents an important market for our organization, and I look forward to leading the MTP-CA team as we work to realize the many opportunities ahead."

Mr. Zylak first joined MTP-CA in 2018 as Country Manager, where he oversaw the operations and growth of the business in Canada, focused on bringing new treatments to the market for unmet medical needs, including ALS. He has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining MTP-CA he held progressively senior roles within the pharmaceutical industry, with extensive experience in sales, sales management, market access, marketing management and senior leadership.

"During my time as President of MTP-CA, the Canadian team achieved a number of important milestones, including the launch of RADICAVA® (edaravone) in 2018 and RADICAVA® (edaravone) Oral Suspension in 2022, while establishing strong relationships within the ALS community," said Andy Fujimoto, former President of MTP-CA. "I am thrilled with the appointment of Andy Zylak to the role of President, MTP-CA. Throughout his time with the company, Andy has demonstrated an outstanding capacity for strategic thinking and community building, and we are confident that MTP-CA will see continued growth and progress under his leadership."

MTPA will continue as the parent company of MTP-CA, with both companies remaining dedicated to improving the treatment landscape and creating hope for those living with debilitating diseases.

About RADICAVA® and RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone)

RADICAVA® IV and RADICAVA® Oral Suspension are indicated for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization for RADICAVA® IV Infusion was granted in Canada (October 2018), Switzerland (January 2019), Indonesia (July 2020), Thailand (April 2021), and Malaysia (December 2021).

RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone) was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2022. RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone) was authorized by Health Canada in November 2022.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-ca.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

