LONDON, ARMONK, N.Y. and MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada announces an innovative AI-powered tool designed to transform the customer experience for the new Mitsubishi Outlander 2025. "The Intelligent Companion," which launched on March 5, 2025, was created in collaboration with WongDoody (an Infosys company and IBM ecosystem partner) and leverages the IBM watsonx portfolio of AI products.

Leveraging IBM's Granite model and trained on Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 data, this cutting-edge experience offers a personalized, interactive 3D visual guide to the vehicle's features, enhancing customer engagement during the purchasing decision.

As a challenger brand, Mitsubishi Motors Canada is taking a focused approach to AI, investing in tools that can deliver real value to customers. "The Intelligent Companion" is the result of a first-time collaboration between Mitsubishi Motors Canada, WongDoody, and IBM.

This advanced tool offers a deep dive into AI-driven interactions, allowing users to explore the new Outlander in a real-world, Mitsubishi-branded environment. Developed by WongDoody, the 3D visualization within "The Intelligent Companion" showcases the vehicle's features in an engaging and interactive way.

Unlike traditional brochure-ware, pre-set vehicle tours and legacy chatbots, "The Intelligent Companion" adapts to each customer, creating a personalized journey from vehicle-curious to vehicle-owner. It is built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, a generative AI and automation solution for building, deploying and managing AI agents and assistants, and watsonx.ai, an integrated, end-to-end AI development studio. These tools enable it to handle large amounts of data and is designed to provide responses that feel natural and conversational.

Trained and rigorously tested with Canadian target audiences to ensure it addresses niche questions and use cases with incredible relevance and value, customers can ask any questions they have about the vehicle specific to their needs, making it a versatile, relevant, and engaging tool. Leveraging the innovative AI and automation capabilities of watsonx, "The Intelligent Companion" gives customers personalized guidance within a next-generation automotive buying experience.

Developed with a global team of AI and experience experts, the project moved from initial conversations to a proof of concept in just four weeks and was designed by WongDoody in collaboration with IBM Client Engineering and launched in market within an impressive twelve weeks—a testament to the speed and efficiency of WongDoody's expertise and creative efficiency, alongside the flexibility of the watsonx technology.

Steve Carter, Marketing Director, Mitsubishi Motors Canada: "The Intelligent Companion" represents a major leap forward in customer engagement, offering a tailored experience that highlights the best features of the Mitsubishi Outlander 2025. Working with WongDoody and IBM has been an incredible collaboration, and we're truly impressed by how quickly this innovation came to life. This tool perfectly aligns with our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance customer satisfaction and drive innovation across our brand."

Ralf Gehrig, Global Chief Experience Officer, WongDoody: "Bringing this project to life at such speed and scale is a testament to the power of AI and global collaboration. With expertise from across the world, we combined technology and creative problem-solving to create something truly innovative in record time. This project proves that when the right minds and technology come together, the possibilities are endless."

"With the watsonx portfolio, clients can swiftly and efficiently integrate generative AI into their operations, leveraging their own enterprise data to help enrich customer experiences and boost productivity for the enterprise. Solutions like watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.ai are designed to scale and accelerate AI impact, empowering businesses to transform how they go to market and become AI-first organizations," added Matt Sanchez, VP of product, watsonx Orchestrate at IBM.

