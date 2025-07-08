Mitrex Sets Guinness World Record with Largest BIPV Solar Panel Mural at SunRise Residential

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Mitrex, North America's leading manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), proudly announces that its transformative SunRise Residential project in Edmonton, Alberta, has earned the Guinness World Record for the largest solar panel mural globally. This landmark project showcases Mitrex's innovative BIPV solar panels, blending cutting-edge solar technology with vibrant cultural artistry to redefine sustainable architecture.

Revolutionizing Sustainable Architecture with BIPV

Mitrex, a North American manufacturer of solar products and the world's largest manufacturer of BIPV, announces Guinness World Record Breaking project - the SunRise Residential Building. (CNW Group/Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology)

Spanning over 30,000 square feet, the Mitrex eFacade PRO plus BIPV with system capacity of over 265 kW of clean, renewable energy, powering a significant portion of SunRise Residential's operations. Designed by acclaimed Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal, the stunning solar mural integrates Indigenous and Chinese symbolism, celebrating Edmonton's diverse cultural heritage. This fusion of BIPV technology and art transforms an aging high-rise into a beacon of sustainability, cultural pride, and urban revitalization.

Mitrex's proprietary BIPV solar panels embed high-efficiency solar cells within customizable, visually striking designs. Each panel generates electricity to lower operational costs while contributing to a vibrant mural that reflects local diversity. The project reduces 150 tons of CO2 emissions annually, supporting Alberta's clean energy goals and delivering long-term savings for building owners and tenants.

A Global Leader in BIPV Innovation

"This project is a bold vision for the future of sustainable architecture," said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex. "SunRise proves that BIPV solar solutions can produce clean energy, cut emissions, and inspire communities with culturally resonant designs. We're honored to lead this revolution."

The Guinness World Record for "Largest Solar Panel Mural" highlights Mitrex's expertise in scalable, high-performance BIPV systems. Manufactured at Mitrex's advanced facility in Ontario, Canada, the eFacade PRO plus panels balance energy efficiency, aesthetic versatility, and affordability, making BIPV accessible for architects, developers, and builders worldwide.

Seamless Integration for BIPV Adoption

Mitrex collaborated with Avenue Living Asset Management, MBC Group, and Chandos Construction to bring this visionary BIPV project to life. The use of standard, industry-compatible installation systems ensured seamless integration into existing construction workflows, eliminating the need for specialized methods. This approach reduces costs and complexity, positioning Mitrex's BIPV solutions as a practical choice for urban retrofits and new developments.

A Cultural and Environmental Milestone

The SunRise Residential project is more than a BIPV innovation—it's a cultural landmark. Lance Cardinal's mural transforms the building into a vibrant canvas, fostering community pride and connection in Edmonton. By revitalizing an outdated high-rise, the project showcases how BIPV solar panels can elevate urban aesthetics while advancing sustainability.

Aligned with global decarbonization goals, Mitrex's BIPV technology generates on-site power, reduces emissions, and enhances building design. The SunRise project proves that BIPV systems are both functional and inspiring, offering energy savings and aesthetic value for sustainable cities.

Shaping the Future with BIPV

The SunRise Residential project is a stepping stone for Mitrex's mission to drive global BIPV adoption. By empowering architects and developers to create self-sustaining buildings, Mitrex is redefining urban landscapes with solar-integrated facades that combine clean energy, bold design, and cultural significance.

Discover more about the SunRise Residential project and Mitrex's BIPV solutions at mitrex.com/sunrise.

About Mitrex

Mitrex, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is North America's premier manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). Committed to accessible sustainable architecture, Mitrex designs BIPV solar panels that merge energy generation with aesthetic versatility, enabling buildings to become self-sustaining without compromising design or affordability.

SOURCE Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology

Media Contact: Paula Pallares, Head of Marketing, Mitrex, Email: [email protected], Website: mitrex.com, Phone: +1 (416) 497-7120