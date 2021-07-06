Mitrex launches operations of new factory in Canada marking world's largest building with its patented BIPV system

The new manufacturing facility, comprised of a uniquely designed 3D outer wall of the company's cladding technology, will span an area of over 100,000 square feet and will have a fully automated production line. This will allow for a more effective production system to produce Mitrex's innovative solar offerings at competitive prices for clients within the North American market and beyond.

"As the climate crisis continues to deepen, we need to rethink how we invest in integrated solar technology that is cost-effective, malleable and efficient," says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "With the opening of the new factory, it will allow us to create construction materials that meet the architectural demands of our clients while creating a blueprint for future Mitrex factories across the world."

The first-of-its-kind facility will help Mitrex cement itself as a major player in the North American and global markets, with its R&D efforts, manufacturing capabilities, and new supply chain capacity. This factory structure will then be used in future facilities throughout Canada, the US, and then the world.

"The new factory equipped with our robust production line will allow Mitrex to produce 25,000 square feet of solar integrated panels such as solar cladding and solar glass for windows and railing per day," says Hadizadeh. "We firmly believe that we can turn any surface the sun touches into an energy source with our products without compromising beauty and aesthetics. Our malleable technology is the future of solar infrastructure and will be critical in supporting efforts in curbing carbon emissions."

Providing a range of self-sufficient power systems for architects, developers and building owners Mitrex offers affordable variety through its solar cladding, railing, glass, and roofs. The new factory will allow for 100 per cent of Mitrex products to be made in Canada.

About Mitrex

Mitrex strives to be a world leader in the green building sector by researching, advancing, and manufacturing integrated solar technology. Mitrex provides full turnkey services, combining the creation and installation of the building envelope together with solar energy generating systems. Our mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. Our belief is that rapid, low-cost, sustainable manufacturing is economically viable, and is the road to a brighter future for humanity. We will continue to push innovation in integrated solar products. For more information, visit www.mitrex.com.

