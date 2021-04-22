Mitrex advocates for more awareness this Earth Day around tackling climate change

"The devastating impacts climate change has had on the world economy, especially over the last few years, can no longer be ignored," says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "The recent federal budget strengthens the Canadian climate plan with $17.8 billion in resources, including a transition towards more renewable energy sources, an opportunity for BIPV technology to be a leading solution. Our products can be used on homes, new buildings, and can be retrofitted for older buildings, ensuring all surfaces can create energy without harming the environment."

With its easily-integrated solution, Mitrex can extend itself to be a worldwide leader in the fight against climate change, a long-ignored crisis that has only been overshadowed by the acute health crisis of COVID-19. As our primary focus shifts to the longer-term future, the deployment of renewable energy solutions will lead to the creation of new jobs domestically and overseas, which will ultimately expedite economic recovery.

Mitrex has those looking to take steps to shrink their carbon footprint in mind with its product line - solar cladding, railing or rooftop panels. The products not only help cut down on utility costs and even produce a surplus of energy that can have financial benefits to building owners and homeowners alike, they also look great and integrate with a wide range of building styles and colours.

"The most important resource we have is our planet, and at Mitrex we have a singular focus of protecting it at any cost," explains Hadizadeh. "Our goal is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating human-made structures."

Mitrex has more than 50 projects in the works throughout Canada and in additional countries. As it looks forward, the company continues to innovate new products that will help turn the sun into a major energy source. Its upcoming products include solar windows, side paneling and more, which will all contribute to the ongoing fight against the global climate crisis.

About Mitrex

Mitrex strives to be a world leader in the green building sector by researching, advancing, and manufacturing integrated solar technology. Mitrex provides full turnkey services, combining the creation and installation of the building envelope together with solar energy generating systems. Our mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. Our belief is that rapid, low-cost, sustainable manufacturing is economically viable, and is the road to a brighter future for humanity. We will continue to push innovation in integrated solar products. For more information, visit www.mitrex.com.

