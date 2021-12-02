Mitrex, a Canadian solar manufacturer, released their largest solar panels with a maximum power output of 800W.

"We believe innovation begins with an idea to bring a positive change. Exploring contemporary renewable opportunities is our way of being the stimulus behind that change" says Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology. "We aim at smoothing the solar transition for hard-to-abate sectors. Reducing CO2 emissions and reaching net zero by utilizing solar energy is our decarbonization roadmap."

The ideology of Mitrex has always been focused towards exploring sustainable options in the solar industry by providing innovative products that allow energy generation on every surface touched by the sun. In addition to high-performing 800W panels, Mitrex offers customizable, integrated solar products that generate energy on the external facades of structures, giving design liberty to architects, building owners & engineers. The company also offers end-to-end design, installation & maintenance services which simplifies the process for clients. Each product at Mitrex is made in accordance with standards and codes in North America, while the fabrication & manufacturing is in Canada.

Mitrex manufacturing is fully automated for exceptional photovoltaic production and systematically strives at achieving a net zero future by 2050. Their product catalog holds a futuristic outlook and features products like Solar Facades or Cladding, Solar Roof, Solar Glass, Solar Railing amongst others, and combines numerous personalized aesthetics solutions to clients, following their requirements. To boot, Mitrex offers a revenue-sharing business model which allows them to competitively price their high-quality products making them more affordable, easy to acquire, and the most sought after.

About Mitrex: At Mitrex, we have developed techniques to integrate aesthetically pleasing solar panels into building facades and fenestrations. Being the world's largest BIPV manufacturer, our revolutionary patented building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems offer architects, engineers, building owners, and investors the opportunity to embrace and profit from solar energy without compromising on the grandeur of their project. Innovation and development go conjointly at Mitrex and we continuously make an effort to perform better by combining the latest technology and delivering premium quality solar products. For additional information about the Company visit www.mitrex.com

