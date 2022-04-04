Mithaq Capital SPC Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Acquisition of Common Shares of Aimia Inc.

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mithaq Capital SPC ("Mithaq"), announces that it acquired 1,188,321 common shares ("Common Shares") of Aimia Inc. ("Aimia") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 30, 2022 at an average price of C$5.19 per Common Share, for a total purchase price of C$6,162,623. As a result, Mithaq has ownership of, or exercises control or direction over, a total of 9,409,200 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, Mithaq had ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, a total of 8,220,879 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by Mithaq for long-term investment purposes. Mithaq may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Aimia through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

Aimia's head office address is 176 Yonge Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2L7.

