Mithaq Capital SPC Acquires Common Shares of Aimia Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mithaq Capital SPC ("Mithaq"), announces that it acquired 1,974,700 common shares ("Common Shares") of Aimia Inc. ("Aimia") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 2, 2023 at an average price of C$3.7278 per Common Share, for a total purchase price of C$7,361,199.77. As a result, Mithaq has ownership of, or exercises control or direction over, a total of 12,620,200 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.91% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, Mithaq had ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, a total of 10,645,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mithaq acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mithaq will continue to review the performance and prospects for this investment and investment alternatives. As part of the ongoing review of its investment in Aimia, Mithaq may explore from time to time a variety of alternatives it deems appropriate, including (i) increasing or decreasing its position in Aimia through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of Aimia through the open market or in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities and/or (iii) continuing to hold its current position. Mithaq may explore from time to time other alternatives with respect to its investment in Aimia, including, but not limited to, developing plans or intentions or taking actions itself or with joint actors which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Mithaq's Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR. Mithaq may also engage with management and/or the board of Aimia from time to time concerning the foregoing and its business, management, operations, capitalization, financial condition, governance, strategy and future plans. Although the foregoing reflects activities presently contemplated by Mithaq with respect to its investment in Aimia, the foregoing is subject to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the price of Aimia's securities, Aimia's business and financial condition and prospects, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the availability of funds, the evaluation of other investment opportunities available to Aimia, and is subject to change at any time, and there can be no assurance that Mithaq will take any of the actions referred to above.

Aimia's head office address is 176 Yonge Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2L7.

For further information: including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, please visit www.sedar.com or contact: Mithaq Capital SPC, +966 11 222 22 10, [email protected], Saudi Arabia, P.O. Box 86611, Riyadh 11632