MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC., File No. 2023-28
25 Oct, 2023, 13:27 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing of the Application in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on December 12, 2023 and December 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th Floor, Toronto.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article