Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies

WHITBY, ON, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers, a leading insurance brokerage in Ontario, is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine.

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses across the country. Organizations are ranked based on their three-year growth and this year's list features 448 companies. Mitchell & Whale placed No. 436 and earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 55%.

"To be recognized alongside the most successful and boldest innovators in Canada is where we've always aspired to be," said Adam Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell & Whale. "Our success has been driven by the unique talents that we have on our team and their passion and dedication for finding creative solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. Thinking differently and venturing beyond the established boundaries of our industry is how we differentiate ourselves."

Over the last decade, Mitchell & Whale has grown from $2.5 million in gross written premiums to over $51 million. Its accomplishments have earned a number of awards including Brokerage of the Year from the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario in 2018 and being named to Canadian Business Magazine's Growth 500 list of Canada's fastest-growing companies in 2019.

This past May, Mitchell & Whale announced plans to grow into a top-20 national brokerage with $1 billion in gross written premiums by 2030. As part of this large-scale transformation, the company will be investing more than ever before in talent, technology, data and brand while continuing to create industry-leading customer experiences for its increasing client base.

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Mitchell & Whale:

Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers is a family-run business operating since 1948. An insurance brokerage based in Whitby, the company serves tens of thousands of customers across Ontario. Mitchell & Whale was voted the #1 insurance brokerage in the province by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2018 and named one of the country's fastest growing companies by Canadian Business Magazine in 2019. Learn more at mitchellwhale.com.



