Mitchell & Whale announces bold new strategy to grow into a top-20, $1 billion national brokerage

WHITBY, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Broker distribution continues to adapt and evolve in response to industry consolidation, customer expectations, technology, digitalization and more. To remain competitive in this fast-changing environment, Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers has announced a bold new strategy to grow into a top-20 national brokerage with $1 billion in gross written premiums by 2030.

Since 2009, the Whitby, Ontario-based brokerage has grown from $2.5 million in gross written premiums to over $41 million and is now regularly seeing 30% year-over-year growth. Mitchell & Whale has never been stronger as an organization, making this the right time to take ambitious steps to scale the business.

As part of its multi-year transformation strategy, Mitchell & Whale will make significant investments in technology, data and marketing while working to build innovative, new platforms and improving workflows and processes to create industry-leading customer experiences.

"By 2025, customer experience will overtake price as a key brand differentiator," said Adam Mitchell, president of Mitchell & Whale. "While competitive intensity rises through mergers and acquisitions, our ambitious growth strategy is based on improving our overall marketing and service sophistication, technology, analytics and data-driven insights to deliver the experience our customers want."



The company will also be investing more than ever before in its leadership and talent. Mitchell & Whale will expand its workforce by more than 30% in 2021. Over the next decade, the company will grow its workforce to 1200 employees and become one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

Mitchell and Whale will officially launch its new strategy with the start of its fiscal year on August 1. In preparation, the organization will soon be announcing new executive appointments, strategic partnerships and a brand redesign.

"We're implementing a talent strategy to drive growth," said Mitchell. "We're seeking the best in the industry to join our talented team as we take huge and transformative steps to lead the market through the development of disruptive innovation and an exciting new brand and value proposition."

Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers is a family-run business operating since 1948. An insurance brokerage based in Whitby, the company serves tens of thousands of customers across Ontario. Mitchell & Whale was voted the #1 insurance brokerage in the province by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2018 and named one of the country's fastest growing companies by Canadian Business Magazine in 2019. Learn more at mitchellwhale.com.

