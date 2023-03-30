MIT Technology Review Insights' Green Future Index 2023 third annual ranking sees progress wavering as atmospheric carbon levels soar

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Produced by MIT Technology Review Insights in association with Kyndryl , Intel , and Iris Ceramica Group , the Green Future Index (GFI) is the third annual comparative ranking of 76 nations and territories on their progress toward developing a sustainable, low-carbon future for their economies and societies.

Based on qualitative and quantitative research conducted between June 2022 and January 2023, the interactive Green Future Index 2023 measures the extent to which countries and territories are moving toward a green future by reducing carbon emissions, developing clean energy, innovating in green sectors, and preserving the environment, as well as the degree to which governments are implementing effective climate policies.

The key findings of the Green Future Index 2023 report are as follows:

Green Leaders reveal more consistency than progress. All but three countries in the top ranks for 2023—Green Leaders—were in the same cohort for 2022. Iceland remains top-ranked, and only one of the top 10 ( South Korea ) was not European. Just one country moved into the Green Leaders group: Luxembourg (to 16th place from 28th in 2022). The United States saw little improvement with a nudge up from 20th to 19th. Roughly half of all Green Leader scores declined during the past year. Although efforts to reduce carbon in economies are increasing and policy work is strengthening, early returns are diminishing.





"As the world faces the critical issue of climate change, the Green Future Index provides a comprehensive analysis of how countries are progressing toward a sustainable, low-carbon future," says Laurel Ruma, global editorial director, MIT Technology Review Insights. She continues, "Although there are clear leaders in this space, the report also reveals some uncomfortable truths about the link between wealth and a country's ability to define its low-carbon future. However, we're encouraged to see that commitment to improving sustainability is not limited to high-income countries, with developing nations such as Argentina and Indonesia making significant progress."

"It's clear we all need to do more to combat climate change, and the Green Future Index can be a guide for policymakers and enterprises alike. As we continue to navigate these challenges, we must focus on driving meaningful change through policy work, innovative technologies, and reducing carbon emissions. MIT Technology Review Insights is committed to playing our part in this critical effort and we continue to support the development of a sustainable future for all." explains Ruma.

To view the Green Future Index 2023 research findings, visit the interactive page or click here to download the report.

