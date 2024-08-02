Misty River Introductions Brings Personalized Matchmaking to the Canfitpro 2024 Global Conference and Trade Show

Misty River Introductions is an in-person matchmaking service that is revolutionizing the Ontario dating scene.

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Misty River Introductions would like to announce its participation in the canfitpro Global Conference and Trade Show from August 7th to 10th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. During the event, they will conduct a draw for a complimentary membership, providing an ideal opportunity for potential clients to engage with their matchmakers in person.

Canfitpro is the biggest conference and trade show for the Canadian fitness industry. Beginning in 1993, the conference provides quality education, certifications, memberships, and unique content to its 24,000 members. The vendors are leaders in the fitness industry, as well as being health business owners and suppliers.

"In attending the canfitpro Global Conference and Trade Show, we're hoping to bridge the gap between fitness and finding meaningful relationships," says Misty River Introductions ' founder Linda Miller. "We believe that health and love are intrinsically linked, and this event provides the perfect platform to showcase our personalized matchmaking services. By engaging directly with attendees, we hope to inspire new connections and demonstrate the transformative power of finding your perfect match."

Personalized matchmaking provides a plethora of advantages for people who have made the commitment to self-care, like so many of those who plan to attend canfitpro. The quality of potential companions cannot be compared to online dating services with no screening guidelines, with each client being screened and interviewed before being taken on by Misty River. For those who are dedicated to a healthy lifestyle, personalized matchmaking promises to pair them with others with similar priorities.

The weekend promises to be rejuvenating and, potentially, life-changing for the lucky winner of Misty River's complimentary membership draw.

More details can be found at: canfitpro Global Events 2024

About Misty River Introductions: Founded in 1994, Misty River Introductions offers a boutique-style approach to personalized matchmaking. Unlike online dating apps, the service assigns dedicated, hand-picked relationship coaches who work personally with clients to help them identify their ideal partners for lasting, meaningful relationships. Misty River Introductions believes in protecting the privacy of our clients' information. With a client list of over 15,000 in the Toronto and Ottawa, Misty River has fostered thousands of connections and marriages, and they're eager to help you find your forever person.

