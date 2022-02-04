LAVAL, QC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After a trial that brought back painful memories for my family and I, it is with deep disappointment and disbelief that we learn today that the Crown's case against Paul Zaidan ended in a mistrial.

We had hoped to put this ordeal behind us. At this time, we do not know what the next steps in the judicial process are, but we will continue to collaborate so that justice can be served. In the meantime, we intend to continue to assist our franchisees addressing the challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

We will not be making any further comments or giving any interview on this matter. We thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, that of our closed ones and that of our franchisees and their employees.

SOURCE Franchise Cora Inc.

For further information: SOURCE : Franchises Cora and Nicolas Tsouflidis; Infos: Geneviève Couture, TACT, [email protected]