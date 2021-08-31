Mistango Launches 3-D Geophysical Modeling for Drill Targeting at its Kirkland West Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that Mira Geoscience has been commissioned to complete integrated 3-D geophysical and geological modeling on the Kirkland West Gold Project in the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Ontario. The modeling program is designed to generate high priority drill targets for the upcoming drilling campaign in October 2021.

Constrained 3-D geophysical modeling of publicly available aeromagnetic and gravity data will be performed for the Baldwin Zone in the northern part of the Kirkland West Project. The resulting models will serve as a basis to construct 3-D surfaces for the main geological contacts and fault structures. The objective will be to define discrete exploration drill targets that would be associated with geological and structural environments similar to those that host world-class gold deposits such as the Macassa mine, within the Kirkland Lake mining camp that is located a few kilometres to the east.

Drilling is expected to kick off in October, 2021 and will represent a total of approximately 5,000 metres. The upcoming drilling campaign will represent an expansion of the 10,000 metre Phase 1 drilling program that was temporarily halted in April, 2021, after approximately 7,000 metres (18 holes) had been completed due to difficult conditions during the spring thaw season (News Release dated July 26, 2021). The constrained 3-D geophysical models and structural interpretations will lead to increased confidence in the definition of high priority targets at the Baldwin Zone.

Further information on the Kirkland West Project can be found here.

About the Kirkland West Project

The Kirkland West Project is adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL:TSX) Macassa Mine and includes two main zones, the Baldwin Zone and the Eby Zone that are distinguished by different geological settings. The Baldwin Zone includes land holdings in the western Teck, Grenfell and Eby townships and share a similar geological setting with the Kirkland Lake mining camp. The Eby Zone is 3 km to the southwest within Eby township and features a differentiated and highly prospective geological setting.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mistango, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

