Mississauga's Southdown Dental Clinic Introduces Cryptocurrency as an Alternative Payment Method for Dental Service Fees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Southdown Dental, established in 1989, prides itself on its qualified, friendly and knowledgeable staff dedicated to providing personalized dental care and quality family dentistry to its patients.

Southdown Dental is an early adopter of new innovations in the dental field and is proud of utilizing the latest in cutting edge technology to provide its patients with the best care possible and maximize their convenience.

As part of this goal Southdown Dental is proud to announce it will be the first Canadian dental clinic to offer its patients the ability to pay with cryptocurrency for their dental needs.

There is a growing positive sentiment towards cryptocurrency and an increased use of it in the consumer and services industry in Canada. It offers consumers autonomy, decreases fees on transaction, and payment is quick and easy.

Seeing the rise in cryptocurrency usage, Southdown Dental is excited to be part of this movement and to meet the rising demand of Canadians for more cryptocurrency acceptance.

Many patients don't have coverage and some dental procedures could be costly, and in these unpredictable times, patients would rather keep their cash in their bank accounts. Some of those with cryptocurrency holdings would prefer using them when it comes to their children's braces or other procedures over spending from their cash savings.

"Whether it is a regular checkup, a surgical procedure, or braces our patients will be able to choose traditional payment methods or cryptocurrency going forward," says Dr. Kal Khaled, co-owner of Southdown Dental.

"This is an exciting shift to be the first Canadian dental clinic to take the leap into a new territory that will offer our patients new options during a very uncertain time." Dr. Bob Vavaroutsos, co-owner of Southdown Dental

About Dr. Kal Khaled

Dr. Khaled is a past president of the Toronto Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the Ontario Society of Dental Anesthesia. He currently serves as the President of the Ontario Alliance of Dentists.

About Dr. Bob Vavaroutsos

Dr. Bob was a teaching instructor at the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto in the Oral Medicine Department. He is a member of the Ontario Dental Association, American Dental Association, the International Orthodontic Association, and the American Association of Functional Orthodontics.

