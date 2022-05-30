Mississauga Political and Business Leaders Kick Off Tourism Week; Encourage Federal Government to Help Address Wait Times at Pearson Airport

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mississauga's political and business leaders, including Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Tourism Mississauga and the Mississauga Board of Trade, have come together to celebrate Tourism Week and ask the federal government to urgently address issues causing delays for travellers at Canadian airports.

In celebrating Tourism Week, local leaders are recognizing Mississagua and Toronto Pearson as the gateway to Canada, connecting people from all corners of the world. Toronto Pearson's direct global connectivity enables the national economy, driving local tourism, immigration, investment, jobs and trade.

That is why current passenger delays at federal government checkpoints in-terminal for domestic and international travellers are particularly challenging right now. From staffing shortages to onerous pandemic policies, the federal government must act quickly to address issues plaguing airports.

While local leaders thank the federal government for recently annoucing important steps in the right direction, including increasing the number of Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) screening officers, additional resources will take weeks before beginning to alleviate pressures on the system. That said, the following short-term fixes can be instituted immediately and make a significant difference for international arriving travellers:

a) The removal of mandatory random testing at the airport b) The removal of duplicate health checks and questions

With businesses just now emerging from the crisis caused by the pandemic over the last two years, long wait times and delays at Canada's airports are the first impression for many international travellers, and run counter to the view that Canada is a world class destination and place for investment. The current experience at Canada's airports is a significant obstacle to business and leisure travel recovery.

International passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson have been forced to wait up to three hours, often on board the aircraft, during peak periods before proceeding to customs. Last week, 6,000 travellers waited longer than 60 minutes on airplanes after arrival and before entering the Customs Hall. As the summer travel season approaches, without immediate action, these wait times will only get worse. Almost half of all international arriving passengers, or 112,000 people, experienced some form of delay last week, impacting 12,000 more travellers than the week prior. While improving in the past week with the addition of more government agency staff, for passengers departing on a flight, wait times to clear security have also been staggering, and during peak departure times last week we continued to see longer than 60 minute waits.

That's why political and business leaders gathered today to call on the federal government to remove legacy and duplicate public health requirements and continue to address CATSA and CBSA staffing shortages that are contributing to unacceptable delays at Canada's airports. Our economy, our international reputation as a top destination for tourism, investment, international conferences and events, depend on immediate and sustained federal government action at Canada's airports.

To celebrate Tourism Week, the Terminal One Tower will be lit green to celebrate the airport's role in connecting people from all corners of the globe, acting as a gateway to Canada and the regional economy.

Quotes

"The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the travel and tourism industry. As travel ramps-up and our airport returns to pre-pandemic volumes, the federal government must continue to act quickly and help solve the issues plaguing air travellers. The summer season is upon us and we need urgent action now. Removing random testing and duplicative health screening questions from airports are steps that can be taken immediately to smooth travel, encourage more passengers to travel to and through Canada and rally the national economy," said Doug Allingham, Chair of the Board of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

"Home to over 86,000 businesses, Mississauga tourism can no longer afford to be weighed down by unnecessary, obsolete pandemic policies that lag far behind our international counterparts. Left unaddressed in the immediate term, the frustration travellers are experiencing will have detrimental and long-lasting impacts on Mississauga's tourism industry and Canada's reputation internationally," said Trevor McPherson, CEO and President of the Mississauga Board of Trade.

"Canada's economic success and the success of our business community, depend on Pearson's success. After years of challenges for our local travel economy and the loss of 94,000 jobs in Mississauga's tourism-related industries during the pandemic, our businesses and visitors rely on a smooth and efficient airport process to access what our region has to offer. The federal government needs to act now to alleviate the pressures on our airport," said Victoria Clarke, CEO of Tourism Mississauga.

