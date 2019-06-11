Mississauga Infrastructure Projections & Findings Released from Siemens' Urban Development Experts

Siemens is committed to using technology and data as a tool to advance the common good and support informed infrastructure investment decision-making. More than 4,800 employees in Canada deliver solutions for sustainable energy, intelligent infrastructure, healthcare and manufacturing.

According to the Siemens' City Performance Tool, Mississauga could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 81 per cent by 2050. This is compared to its 1990 baseline by reducing passenger kilometers travelled by single occupancy vehicles, increasing the production of renewable electricity, and implementing a suite of infrastructure technologies aimed at the energy, building and transportation sectors.

Effective implementation of the technologies could also result in more than 290,000 local jobs being created by 2050.

OAKVILLE, ON, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Siemens, in conjunction with the City of Mississauga, published Mississauga's Climate Future: Technology Pathways to a Sustainable Future in 2050

[ https://new.siemens.com/us/en/company/topic-areas/intelligent-infrastructure.html ] identifying potential measures to achieve an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (80x50) relative to 1990 across all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions sectors. This analysis paves the way for the City to consider adopting 80x50 as a GHG emission reduction target as part of the upcoming Climate Change Action Plan. The City's Climate Change Action Plan will provide a roadmap for Mississauga to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

"Siemens analyzed the City's infrastructure data through our City Performance Process using a data-driven tool that allows cities to make informed infrastructure decisions, through the lens of the sustainability goals. The analysis found that the City would need to transition to 100 per cent generation of renewable electricity and 62 per cent passenger travel by transit and active transportation to achieve its goals," stated Martin Powell, Global Head of Urban Development for Siemens. "In addition to the current policies already in place, the implementation of 25 infrastructure technologies impacting energy, building and transportation sectors would also be necessary to achieve an emission's reduction goal of 80 percent by the year 2050."

In addition to a greener grid, addressing improvements to the efficiency of heating demands in buildings also needs to be a priority. Currently, space and water heating consumes 83 per cent of the total energy usage in residential buildings and 58 per cent in commercial and municipal buildings in Mississauga. This provides a huge opportunity for emissions reduction, which has been addressed by modeling two solutions in the analysis – Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and air-sourced heat pumps. Together, these solutions have the potential to reduce GHG emissions by over 2.6 million metric tons or 38 per cent compared to a 2050 business-as-planned scenario.

The findings from the Technology Pathways to a Sustainable Future report are being used in the development of the City's first comprehensive Climate Change Action Plan.

About the Siemens City Performance Tool

Launched in 2015, Siemens' City Performance Tool (CyPT) was developed with cities in mind, to help cities make informed infrastructure investment decisions, identifying which technologies from the transport, building, and energy sectors might be utilized in that specific city to accomplish goals such as mitigating that city's greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and adding new jobs to the local economy. Using a three-step process, Siemens works with cities to first build a GHG emissions baseline for its transport, buildings, and energy sectors, then chooses technologies to simulate on that baseline, and finally estimates economic and environmental impacts of investing in those technologies.

More than 45 cities worldwide have used the tool to inform their infrastructure investment decision-making including but not limited to: Aarhus, Denmark; Mexico City; Minneapolis; Nanjing, China; Vienna; San Francisco; Madrid; Los Angeles and Nuremberg.

This press release, photos and additional material are available at: https://new.siemens.com/us/en/company/topic-areas/intelligent-infrastructure.html

About Siemens Canada

Since 1912 Siemens Canada has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality and reliability. Siemens technology in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization helps make real what matters to Canadians. From the Atlantic to Pacific oceans, Siemens Canada employees deliver solutions for sustainable energy, smart infrastructure, and the digital enterprise. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its separately managed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers Limited, the company is also a foremost provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. Sales for Siemens Canada in fiscal 2018 (ended September 30), were $3 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,800 employees and 44 locations including nine production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca.

SOURCE Siemens Canada Limited

For further information: Contact for journalists: Ann Adair, Siemens Canada, Phone: 1 (416) 567-7831, E-mail: ann.adair@siemens.com, Follow us on Twitter @SiemensCanada

Related Links

https://www.siemens.ca/web/portal/en/AboutUs/Pages

