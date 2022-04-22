Mississauga Goes Green as the First Canadian City to Receive Prestigious ISO 50001 Certification for Energy Management

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - This Earth Day, the City of Mississauga is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 50001:2018 certification from ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. (ABS QE) for its Energy Management Systems at Frank McKechnie Community Centre. Mississauga is the first municipal facility in Canada to achieve this certification.

"This is an outstanding achievement for Mississauga and we are proud to be recognized as a municipal leader in energy conservation and green initiatives," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "This certification shows our commitment to reducing greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions as we continue to work towards becoming a zero-carbon city. Tackling climate change is an important priority for us and the action we're taking will help protect our environment for future generations."



ISO 50001 is an internationally-recognized standard. This certification is given to products, services or systems where a strategic and systematic energy management system with proven energy cost savings has been implemented.

For Mississauga, being awarded this certification:

Demonstrates the City's commitment to energy conservation and sustainability aligned to the long-term vision of combatting climate change and becoming a zero-carbon municipality;

Confirms the City has established the right framework for implementing technical and management strategies that focus on reducing GHG emissions and energy costs; and

Validates that the City makes better use of energy-consuming assets, promotes best practices in energy management and utilizes energy-efficient technologies.

"This recognition reflects the City's significant efforts to successfully implement energy conservation initiatives and improve building energy performance. It also speaks to our commitment to advancing our Five Year Energy Conservation Plan (2019-2023) and Climate Change Action Plan," said Raj Sheth, Director, Facilities and Property Management. "By following the principles of ISO 50001:2018, we continue to stay on track with our target of achieving a one per cent reduction in energy consumption and GHG emissions each year over the next five years for our facilities. It also sets the stage for future City facilities to obtain this certification."

The City has received numerous awards and certifications over the past several years that recognize a commitment to green building standards and energy efficiency, including:

Energy Efficiency Leadership Award for Mississauga City Hall (2020)

City Hall (2020) ENERGY STAR® certification for Erin Mills Twin Arena (2019 and 2020)

Energy in Action Innovation Award and the Living City Energy Efficiency Gold Award (2019)

Energy Manager Award (2019)

ENERGY STAR® certification for Mississauga City Hall (2018 and 2019)

City Hall (2018 and 2019) Best Municipality/University/School/Hospital (MUSH) 1MW+ Customer Award (2018)

Living City Energy Efficiency award for Mississauga City Hall, three years in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018)

City Hall, three years in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018) Town Hall Challenge Award for Mississauga City Hall (2015)

"We congratulate the City of Mississauga for raising the bar in prioritizing the ongoing effort to improve energy use and safeguard the future by making a positive difference today," said Dominic Townsend, President of ABS Quality Evaluations. "As a world-leading certification body, ABS QE is positioned to not only meet the demands of our clients today but address future standards of business, including energy and environmental issues and initiatives."

Learn more about the City's Five Year Energy Conservation Plan (2019-2023) and other climate change initiatives.

About ISO

ISO 50001 was introduced to support organizations in developing an energy management system based on a model of continual improvement, which ensures a more efficient use of energy in their buildings, through the creation of policy and plan with fixed targets and objectives for improved decision making about energy use. For more information about this certification, visit iso.org/iso-50001-energy-management.html.

About the Five Year Energy Conservation Plan (2019-2023)

Following the principles of ISO 50001, the City of Mississauga's Five Year Energy Conservation Plan (2019-2023) provides systematic, data-driven and fact-based processes through a planned list of projects and initiatives, which focus on improving Mississauga's overall energy performance in corporate buildings.

