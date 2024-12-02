MISSISSAUGA FESTIVAL OF TREES RETURNS: ART, MUSIC, FOOD, AND HOLIDAY CHEER

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Mississauga Festival of Trees is back for its fourth year, transforming the historic Small Arms Inspection Building (SAIB) into a captivating winter wonderland. From December 6-15, 2024, visitors can experience a unique celebration of art, culture, and community, making this a must-visit holiday event for all ages.

Blue background with three photographs of people attending the holiday market, live performance and holiday baked goods (CNW Group/CreativeHub 1352)

This year's festival features 14 breathtaking art installations by Canadian artists, twinkling light displays that bring the SAIB to life, and a festive Artisan and Culinary Holiday Market showcasing a diverse array of over 80 vendors.

Opening night, proudly sponsored by Edenshaw, kicks off on Friday, December 6th at 7 PM, setting the stage for ten days of live music, interactive workshops, and family-friendly activities in a truly magical atmosphere.

"A Celebration of Creativity and Connection"

"The Mississauga Festival of Trees is more than a holiday tradition—it's a reflection of the creativity and togetherness that define our City of Mississauga," said Meredith Wood, Executive Director of CreativeHub 1352. "This festival highlights the incredible talent of Canadian artists while bringing people together to create lasting memories. We're thrilled to once again host this vibrant event at the Small Arms Inspection Building."

Festival Highlights

Dazzling Light Displays and Art Installations

The Festival will be illuminated with spectacular lighting installations, creating a magical setting for the season. Wander through the venue as sparkling lights enhance the unique tree-themed artworks, offering an unforgettable visual experience and perfect photo opportunities. Public viewing hours from December 9th - 12th from 10am - 6pm

Artisan & Culinary Holiday Market

Explore the Artisan and Culinary Holiday Market, running December 6-8 and December 13-15 with a rotating lineup of 80+ vendors each weekend.

Concert Series

The Festival of Trees Concert Series will light up the opening weekend with incredible live performances:

Krista Blondin Trio – December 6 , 7 PM to 9 PM

– , Kenny V. – December 7 , 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM

– , Ragwax – December 8 , 1 PM to 5 PM

Workshop Series

The festival offers hands-on workshops that are perfect for unleashing your creativity:

Community Brunch

Join us for a warm and welcoming community brunch hosted by Gud Daae and CAFE 1352 on December 8, 12 PM to 1:30 PM. Guests can enjoy gluten-free dishes while connecting with others in the spirit of the season. Pre-booking is required through the festival website —tickets will not be sold onsite.

A full schedule of events and hours is available on the Festival website: https://www.creativehub1352.ca/festival-of-trees

Pay-What-You-Can Admission

The Mississauga Festival of Trees is committed to inclusivity with pay-what-you-can admission onsite, ensuring everyone can participate. Donations help support local artists, performers, and community programs, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Cash and card donations are accepted.

Thank You to Our Sponsors and Partners

This event would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors: McKenna Logistics , Edenshaw , Brixen , InSauga , and Modern Mississauga Media , along with funding partners: Heritage Canada , the Province of Ontario , My Main Street , and the City of Mississauga .

Visit the Festival

Location: Small Arms Inspection Building, 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga. Easily accessible by car with free parking onsite, or a 12-minute walk from the Long Branch GO Station.

About CreativeHub 1352

CreativeHub 1352 is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to enhancing Mississauga's cultural landscape through the arts, heritage, and environmental sciences. In collaboration with the City of Mississauga, CreativeHub 1352 transforms the historic SAIB into a thriving hub for creative and community-driven programming, fostering inclusivity, creativity, and connection.

Ruth Castro, [email protected], www.creativehub1352.ca