Mission Ready Retains Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, announces that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Integral will trade shares of Mission Ready on the TSX Venture to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a $7,000/month cash fee for a 12-month period. Mission Ready shall have the option to terminate after six months by providing written notice one week prior to the end of the sixth month. After the 12 months, the agreement may be terminated by Mission Ready at any time upon 30 days written notice.

Mission Ready and Integral are unrelated entities. Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sidney, and Nanaimo.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

