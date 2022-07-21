Mission Ready Provides Corporate Update

Protect the Force Manufacturing Division to Ramp Up Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF) (FSE: 2R4), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today provides a corporate update on its operations.

In addition to the Company's current pipeline of open market orders, foreign military sales ("FMS"), and orders on previously awarded contracting vehicles (including GSA Schedules and Blanket Purchase Agreements ("BPAs")), Mission Ready – through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire") – continues to build a respectable portfolio of active sales opportunities with, at present, over 60 open solicitations at various stages of the government contracting process.

The Company also reports that efforts are underway to ramp up operational capacities at its Jacksboro, Tennessee-based manufacturing facility, PTF Manufacturing Inc. ("PTFM"), in preparation for a number of manufacturing opportunities that the Company is hopeful it will receive, beginning in the current quarter.

Following recent leadership enhancements, Francisco Martinez, Chief Technology Officer, has taken over leadership at Protect the Force and PTFM, successfully identifying growth areas and defining our manufacturing capabilities. As a result, PTFM pipeline of opportunities has been significantly increased, and the Company's management team is in active discussions to expand its manufacturing resources. These improvements will be primarily funded through state and local funding initiatives, including tax credits, labor incentives, and other investments.

"Over the last few months, PTFM has been working with Tellico Services Inc. ("Tellico") as an original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") for sewn products," said Francisco Martinez, Chief Technology Officer. "With our OEM capabilities, we have been able to explore additional opportunities to maximize our resources at PTFM, and the response has been overwhelming. Our focus is now on increasing PTFM's workforce and equipment, and I am very enthusiastic and eager to work with the team in Jacksboro."

"We continue to operate according to our long-term vision of building diversified revenue streams by bolstering our manufacturing and production capacity. This allows us to retain or increase our margins and balance the reliance on Government Contracts to sustain operations. Utilizing the leadership of Francisco and the rest of the Unifire team to look for manufacturing opportunities, I believe PTFM will be a cornerstone in our growth plan as we continue moving Mission Ready in the right direction," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready.

About PTF Manufacturing

PTFM serves as the Company's manufacturing headquarters to develop and grow its product lines for introduction to the marketplace. With its heavy industrial cut & sew capabilities, PTFM offers a full range of products dedicated to the tactical and defense industry while allowing the Company to position itself as an OEM. PTFM's portfolio includes tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels. Prospective Clients/Markets include the Department of Defense, State Department, General Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement agencies, fire & rescue, tactical distributors/dealers, private security, and GSA support companies.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com.

