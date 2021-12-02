Mission Ready Provides AGM Results and Outlines Upcoming Catalysts in Live Event

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, is pleased to report that shareholders approved all resolutions brought before them at the Company's 2021 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting" or "AGM") held by telephone conference on December 1, 2021. The Meeting was called for the following purposes:

To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 , the auditor's report thereon and the management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 ;



To fix the number of directors for the ensuing year at six (6);



To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;



To appoint Fruci & Associates II, PLLC, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and



To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof.

Further details on the foregoing resolutions are set out in the Meeting Information Circular dated October 22, 2021, and mailed to the Company's shareholders of record on November 5, 2021.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our loyal shareholders for their continued support," said Terry Nixon, Chief Compliance Officer and a Director of Mission Ready. "This support has been the cornerstone – a truly vital component – of the sweeping and tenable corporate revitalization brought about by our outstanding team within the past 14 months. Q3 2020 marked the beginning of a palpable paradigm shift within the Company, evidenced by vast improvements in a multitude of areas, including the Company's financial position, corporate image, employee morale, government and industry relations, agility and scalability, to name a few."

Following the Meeting, Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready, provided a corporate update and answered shareholders' questions through a live event. A recording of the live event and an updated corporate presentation are available on the Company's website at MRSCorp.com.

"We have purposefully positioned the Company for growth by leveraging our existing contract vehicles and working diligently to acquire additional contract vehicles (and awards thereon) while building layered revenue streams. We expect to have our E-Commerce platform fully operational with over 20,000 new items by the end of this year," highlighted Marshall. "This new platform will allow us to showcase our in-house products along with vendors' products in a unique, virtual location that will now be accessible to retail consumers."

Marshall continued, "We recently submitted a proposal in relation to the Veterans Affairs (VA) GSA Schedule, which would complement and represent a welcome addition to our portfolio of existing Schedules."

For more information on the United States General Services Administration ("GSA") and the GSA Schedule, visit https://www.gsa.gov/buying-selling/purchasing-programs/gsa-schedule.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com or contact investor relations by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 877.479.7778 (Ext. 5). You can also subscribe to our mailing list at eepurl.com/hznhX9 to receive our press releases and latest news directly by email.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed "Buck L. Marshall")

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

T: +1 877.479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

For further information: Buck L. Marshall, President, CEO and Director, T: +1 877.479.7778