Mission Ready Highlights Q2 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update in Live Event

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, recently released its second quarter 2021 ("Q2 2021") financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The following are highlights of the six months ended June 30, 2021 (all dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted):

Gross Revenues of $78.73 million (an increase of $36.43 million from the same period in 2020)

(an increase of from the same period in 2020) Gross margin of 7.98%

Decrease in Operating Expenses of 5% (as compared to 13% from the same period in 2020)

(as compared to 13% from the same period in 2020) Net Income of $2.87 million (an increase of $4.52 million from a net loss in the same period in 2020)

(an increase of from a net loss in the same period in 2020) Adjusted EBITDA was $4.97 million (an increase of $4.15 million from the same period in 2020)

(an increase of from the same period in 2020) $7.1 million Working Capital improvement from year-end

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $4.4 million

"Q2 financials have once again showcased our ability to improve our ratios, decrease expenses and bring in additional revenues that ultimately resulted in better cash on hand and overall financial strength," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Mission Ready's revenue streams such as GSA schedules, innovation, manufacturing and distribution capabilities continue to bring consistent revenues that form the core of our business."

A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and the associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on Mission Ready's website .

Marshall also provided a live corporate update to investors and shareholders, highlighting the milestones achieved and offered his overview of upcoming catalysts.

"Part of the expansion of our revenue streams lies in leveraging and maximizing our resources as best we can, our cut and sew capabilities being a prime example that opens OEM manufacturing opportunities," said Marshall. "We are shifting from being a company reacting to opportunities to being proactive and creating opportunities as we continue looking for force multipliers."

The presentation is available on Mission Ready's YouTube channel and the Company's website at MRSCorp.com .

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

